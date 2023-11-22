BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 187.30 Increased By ▲ 1.74%

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2023 01:44pm

Despite lower sales, the profit-after-tax (PAT) of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HCAR) clocked in at Rs675.34 million in the second quarter (July-September) of its fiscal year 2023-24, as compared to losses of Rs385.29 million recorded in the same period of the previous year.

As per HCAR’s financial statements made available at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday, the automobile company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs4.73 in 2QFY24, compared to a loss per share (LPS) of Rs2.70 last year.

The profit can be attributed to an increase in the automaker’s gross profit and a decline in operating expenses during 2QFY24.

In a note, Topline Securities said that while earnings were lower than industry expectations, the announcement of a nil dividend was in line with expectations.

During 2QFY24, HCAR’s sales declined to Rs13.96 billion, as compared to Rs19.55 billion in SPLY, a plunge of 29%.

However, despite lower sales, the company reported a gross profit of Rs1.53 billion in 2QFY24, a jump of nearly 127%, as compared to a gross profit of Rs673.4 million in SPLY. Resultantly, HCAR’s gross margins rose to 11% in 2QFY24, as compared to only 3% in SPLY.

Moreover, the company witnessed a significant decline in its operating expenses which stood at Rs21.82 million in 2QFY24, lower by 96%, as compared to Rs514.34 million in SPLY.

HCAR saw an improvement in its other income, which amounted to Rs896.57 million in 2QFY24, in comparison to Rs787.7 million in 2QFY23.

The company managed to post Profit before Taxation (PBT) of Rs1.504 billion in 2QFY24, up by 846% YoY.

Incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1992, HCAR commenced its commercial operations in 1994. The company was formed as a result of a joint venture between Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Japan and Atlas Group of Companies, Pakistan.

The company is engaged in the assembly and progressive manufacturing and sale of Honda vehicles and spare parts.

PSX auto sector Honda Atlas Cars profit after tax Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited HCAR auto assemblers financial results operating expenses Automakers Pakistan auto sector

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories