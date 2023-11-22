BAFL 39.74 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
BIPL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.17%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
DGKC 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.7%)
FABL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.29%)
FCCL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.17%)
FFL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.42%)
GGL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 97.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.41%)
HUBC 118.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 8.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.37%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.31%)
PAEL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
PIOC 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.96%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 63.40 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.93%)
SSGC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.78%)
TELE 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.62%)
TPLP 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
TRG 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.29%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 5,940 Increased By 91.1 (1.56%)
BR30 20,891 Increased By 212.6 (1.03%)
KSE100 58,199 Increased By 827.2 (1.44%)
KSE30 19,375 Increased By 328.3 (1.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 04:37pm

Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday said that the government will not allow sugar export till the assessment of full production and consumption at the end of the season.

The remarks come a day after Dr Ejaz chaired the meeting of Sugar Advisory Board (SAB) in Islamabad, addressing the challenges confronting the sugar industry.

“Had the honour of chairing the meeting of SAB to discuss the strategic shift in our sugar policies,” said Dr Gohar, in a statement on social media platform X. “We decided to break away from the previous cycle of exporting sugar and then importing it due to local market shortages,” he said.

The caretaker minister was of the view that the “outdated approach” not only caused financial losses to Pakistan but also increased the cost of sugar for the common man.

“We will not allow the export of sugar till the full production and consumption is assessed at the end of the season,” he said.

“By adopting a Pakistan First approach, we are committed to ensuring a stable and affordable supply of sugar for our citizens. Together, we will overcome challenges and work towards a brighter future,” he added.

Gohar informed that he would chair another meeting of SAB for full implementation of the track and trace system to monitor sugar production and consumption in Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dr Gohar, while chairing the SAB meeting, received a briefing on the sugar industry’s 900,000 tons of excess closing stock.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) requested a permit for the export of up to 500,000 tons, citing the beginning of the crushing season and a substantial sugar cane crop.

However, the interim minister denied the request, while stressing a departure from past policies of exporting sugar followed by imports.

sugar exports PSMA Pakistan Sugar Mills Association Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz Pakistani exports

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan govt disallows sugar export till season-end assessment: Dr Gohar Ejaz

Inter-bank: rupee’s appreciation run continues against US dollar

Israel, Hamas agree first truce, 50 hostages to go free in swap

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

Open-market: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Cipher case: Supreme Court indefinitely adjourns Imran’s bail plea

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax clocks in at Rs675m in July-Sept

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

India restarts suspended tourism and business e-visas for Canadians

Read more stories