Nov 22, 2023
Pakistan

Al-Qadir Trust case: cabinet committee recommends names of Imran, others be placed on ECL

  • Committee also recommends that 3 names should be removed from ECL
BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2023 Updated November 22, 2023 04:01pm

A subcommittee of the federal cabinet recommended on Wednesday placing the names of former PM Imran Khan and 28 others on the Exit Control List (ECL) in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Ministry of Interior in a statement said a meeting of the subcommittee of the federal cabinet was held today and was attended by caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and officials of other departments.

The ministry said courts had also sought the removal of seven names from the ECL and of the appeals submitted for revision, it was recommended to remove the names of three people.

The National Accountability Bureau is currently investigating the Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran and others which is related to the misuse of authority as public office holder in aiding/abetting illegal transfer of £190 million for personal gains.

In May, a heavy contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief in the case on the Islamabad High Court premises when he came to the court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Later, the IHC declared Imran’s arrest on the court’s premises “legal”.

Parvez Nov 22, 2023 03:57pm
Hilarious......
