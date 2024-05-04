AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-04

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Recorder Report Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 09:24am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has given the green light to the Scheme of Arrangement (SoA) for the privatisation process of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) on Friday.

This approval signals a pivotal step towards the PIACL’s restructuring process and approval from the SECP once finalised, this will formalise the transfer of non-core assets and liabilities to the newly-formed PIA Holding Company Limited, setting the stage for a debt-light PIACL.

Minister, FAs discuss PIACL privatization

The privatisation of the PIACL has garnered substantial interest from major investors, including airlines and business conglomerates, who have submitted their expressions of interest for this transaction. The Privatisation Commission (PC) has extended the deadline for submitting the Statement of Qualification (SOQ) till May 17, 2024, upon request from the interested parties.

The decision aims to facilitate a competitive and fair bidding process, ultimately, leading to successful privatisation outcome.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA SECP privatisation CCP PIACL scheme of arrangement

Comments

200 characters

Privatisation process of PIACL: CCP gives green light to SOA

Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

Tajir Dost Scheme not practicable, CC tells FBR

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs115.458bn

Retrieving samples from far side of the moon: China launches historic mission

President approves Tax Laws Amendment Bill

KP asks centre to pay Rs70bn hydel profit

Multi-Year Tariff mechanism: KE seeks Rs3.8/unit hike in base tariff for seven years

Wheat procurement: Farmers give ultimatum to Punjab govt

15th Islamic Summit of OIC: Pakistan demands unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Read more stories