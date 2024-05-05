Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is to lead Pakistan’s delegation in fifth round of Pakistan-China strategic dialogue, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The fifth round of strategic dialogue between the two countries is scheduled to be held on May 14-15, 2024 in Beijing. The dialogue would be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister and China’s Foreign Minister, the sources added.

During the Strategic Dialogue, the entire gamut of Pakistan- China bilateral, political, defence, socio-cultural, economic and CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) cooperation would be reviewed, the sources added.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar appointed as Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan

According to sources, Ishaq Dar will take officials from concerned Ministries with him, so that cases of relevant Ministries may be appropriately to their Chinese counterparts.

The sources said, issues of security of Chinese national working on different CPEC projects will also come under discussion, in addition to progress on different projects and payment issues of Chinese energy sector companies.

Chinese energy sector companies, sources said, have already taken Chinese embassy on board with respect to their concerns, which were shared at a meeting last week presided over by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, who is expected to accompany Ishaq Dar.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has asked Power Division to develop concrete measures to address Chinese concerns, especially those related to the delayed IPP payments, Gwadar power plant and return on investment to the stakeholders in CPEC projects.

The overdue amount of CPEC power projects has reached Rs 526 billion, mainly due to delay in release of subsidies for the last quarter of current fiscal year, low collection due to winter season and another hit of Rs 100 billion arrears on account of Karot hydropower project and Thar Block-1. The source said, Ministries of Finance, Commerce, Interior, Economic Affairs, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Communication, Maritime Affairs, Defence and Defence Production have submitted their briefing material and proposed talking points to MoFA.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024