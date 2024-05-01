AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a list of 506,671 non-filers of income tax returns whose mobile phone SIMs would be blocked immediately by the Pakistan Telecommuni-cation Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators.

The FBR has issued an Income Tax General Order No 01 of 2024, on Tuesday, to enforce THE filing of returns by the persons who are not appearing on the active taxpayers list but are liable to file the Income tax return for tax year 2023 under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The non-filers of income tax returns can verify their names from the list of 50,6671 individuals specified in the Income Tax General Order No 01 of 2024 available on the FBR’s website.

Regularisation of un-registered mobile phones: FBR issues procedure for commercial importers

According to the FBR, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued this Income Tax General Order (ITGO) to disable the mobile phone SIMs in respect of persons who are not appearing on active taxpayer list but are liable to file the income tax return for tax year 2023 under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The mobile SIMs in respect of the mentioned individuals will remain blocked until restored by the FBR or the Commissioner Inland Revenue having jurisdiction of the person.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and all telecom operators are required to ensure the compliance of this ITGO with immediate effect.

The compliance report in this regard is to be furnished to the FBR on May 15, 2024, positively, the FBR added.

