Nov 22, 2023
Pakistan

‘Missing’ Baloch students: IHC summons PM Kakar

  • Says 55 missing Baloch students must be recovered
BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2023 03:16pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) summoned on Wednesday Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar before the court on November 29 in the missing Baloch students case.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani passed the orders while hearing a petition regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

Missing Baloch students: IHC urges state to fulfil its responsibility

The commission was established to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

During the hearing, the judge expressed his displeasure on the report submitted by Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman. He lamented the lack of progress despite efforts, saying that the commission had not carried out any meaningful work.

Justice Kayani said that the 55 missing Baloch students must be recovered, otherwise, the premier must appear before the court on November 29.

The IHC has also summoned the defence and interior ministers as well as the secretaries from both ministries.

