Saudi investment, projects: PM reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting regarding the progress of Saudi investment and projects in Pakistan.

The meeting was informed in detail about the visit of the prime minister to Saudi Arabia, as well as the arrival of the Saudi Arabian business delegation to Islamabad and the expected investment in the sectors.

The meeting was informed Saudi business delegation will arrive in Pakistan in the next few days. Upon this, the premier directed that the best hospitality should be given to the Saudi delegation.

The prime minister also informed the meeting about his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, adding that the Saudi leadership offered all kinds of support for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, which is welcome. The prime minister said he is hopeful that the meetings of Pakistani businessmen with the Saudi delegation will be fruitful.

The premier said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a long-standing brotherly relationship spanning decades and Pakistan is lucky to have a benevolent friend like Saudi Arabia.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman are deeply interested in the promotion of investment in Pakistan and its development and prosperity.

