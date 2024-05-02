AIRLINK 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.98%)
Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

BR Web Desk Published May 2, 2024 Updated May 2, 2024 11:54am

In what the company titled “limited time offer”, Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced a price decrease of up to Rs710,000 for its Swift variants.

“Keeping in view the prevailing market conditions and dynamics, we are pleased to announce the promotional retail sales prices of Suzuki Swift w.e.f. May 01, 2024,” read the notice.

With the latest revision, Swift GL MT will now be sold at Rs Rs4,336,000, with a drop of Rs85,000 from its previous price Rs4,421,000.

25% sales tax: Pak Suzuki increases price of Swift GLX CVT in Pakistan by Rs304,000

Swift GL CVT will now be available at Rs4,560,000 after a decline of Rs159,000 from its previous price Rs4,719,000.

The largest fall in prices was witnessed in Swift GLX CVT, which reduced from Rs5,429,000 to Rs4,719,000, a decrease of Rs710,000.

The revised retail prices are inclusive of FED and Sales Tax and exclusive of Advance Income Tax, read the notice.

“We have reduced the prices of Suzuki Swift on all variants but only for a limited time period,” Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Head of Corporate affairs Pak Suzuki Motor Company, told Business Recorder.

The official cited the company’s decision to “return to economic stability and no currency fluctuation”.

‘Leak of corporate data’: Cyber-attack hits Pak Suzuki Motor Company

Moreover, the continuation of policies by the government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is also playing a part, said Shaikh.

“Above all, the imposition of no further taxes from the government is also supporting the industry”.

On Monday, Lucky Motor Corporation announced a massive decrease in the price of KIA’s Stonic EX+ in Pakistan.

With the latest revision, KIA’s Stonic EX+ would now be sold at Rs4,767,000, with a drop of Rs1,513,000 from its previous price Rs6,280,000.

The price revision takes effect from April 29.

Mohammad Abrar, auto analyst at Arif Habib Limited, said the decision has been taken to revive demand and capture more market share as the struggling automobile market looks to become more competitive.

