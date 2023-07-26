BAFL 39.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.62%)
Jul 26, 2023
Jul 26, 2023
Markets

Rupee ends 8-session losing streak, settles at 287.04 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 0.52% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 04:23pm

Propelled by the central bank’s late-night decision to allow Exchange Companies (ECs) to import US dollars in cash, the Pakistani rupee ended its eight-session losing streak against the greenback, as it appreciated 0.52% on Wednesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 287.04, an increase of Rs1.48, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the ongoing downward momentum pulled the Pakistani rupee lower for the eighth consecutive session, depreciating 0.21% to settle at 288.52 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

However, in a key development, the SBP on Tuesday night allowed the Exchange Companies (ECs) to import cash US dollars against the value of their export consignments of permissible foreign currencies within five working days, through reputed cargo or security companies.

Previously, ECs were allowed to export the permissible currencies in cash but were required to bring dollars in their bank accounts. Now, with this move, ECs can also bring cash dollars through cargo or security companies.

Currency dealers termed the development positive, which will improve the supply of US dollars in the market.

“In the coming days, the US dollar rate would decline in both inter-bank and open markets,” said Malik Bostan, President of the Forex Association of Pakistan, while talking to a private channel.

“The rate of US dollar jumped from 270 to 290 amid a shortage of greenback in the open-market, leading to an increase in the gap of rates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zafar Paracha, General Secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP), also lauded the development, saying this would address the US dollar shortage in the market.

Globally, the US dollar hovered close to a two-week high versus the euro on Wednesday as traders awaited crucial policy decisions from the nations’ central banks this week.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, but is heavily weighted toward the euro - edged 0.06% higher to 101.37 in the Asian morning, after pushing as high as 101.65 overnight for the first time since July 11.

Continued signs of a resilient US economy in the face of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) steep series of interest rate increases have helped buoy the dollar index from a 15-month trough of 99.549 reached a week ago.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, drifted near three-month highs on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day and a spike in US crude supplies.

FOMC Pakistani rupee currency exchange rates Dollar rate oil price Exchange rate exchange companies ECs

Comments

1000 characters
Fazeel Siddiqui (Overseas Pakistani) Jul 26, 2023 12:28pm
Good move to fetch more FC from abroad as export proceeds allowing EC's, but surely it will neglect the AML/KYC/CFT measures leading to money laundering & non-state terror financing on eve of General elections. I expect, exporters may receive a fair exchange rate. Banks specially SBP will loose that share. Connecting this move with extension of allowing banks to buy USD from interbank for credit card settlements, PDM/PP+handlers govt plans to push the natural market exchange rate hike towards end of August. I hope PML-N Darknomic doesn't takeover the interim govt to piss of IMF with his 25 years tried cometic tricks.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Jul 26, 2023 02:17pm
287? Shameful. In the open market it is 320 at least.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Observer Jul 26, 2023 04:54pm
Ah, the hallmarks of money laundering ...
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test Jul 26, 2023 05:08pm
EC or LC It doesn't matter because the elite class control everything in the country. People often say that this party is good and that party is bad based on the preferences as how they define good or bad. But all those political leaders belong to the elite class. They have a purpose to beg and they are begging from the past 75 years in the name of development, prosperity, infrastructure and exports etc. Nothing has been changed. Its the same cycle going on from the past 75 years. They will keep begging for dollars and then they will use those dollars to import goods from other countries and will also use those dollars to maintain their lavish lifestyle. They will keep destroying local industrialization in the name of assembling which is nothing in this 21st century. Foreign companies had already made a lot lot of money from Pakistan. Illiterate, superstitious, feudalist and nepotised mindset has already paved the way for destruction. The other countries has gone so ahead by long term
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
test1 Jul 26, 2023 05:18pm
In a gutter there is no good or bad. Similarly Party X or Party Y or Party Z all tried and tested and they belong to the same elite class. You illiterate people has no say in the matters of the state. A doomed country with a doomed nation and no honour but rich elite class who always comes to power to beg. Sooner or later you will believe it that there has been zero progress on everything. Exports are negligible, Investment is negligible, Poor are so so much taxed. Rich are given subsidies and also power. Elite class has their own personal, political and foreign western interests. Never ever think that this party or that party is good or bad because they are elite class while ours is middle or lower etc. Their gains and losses are different. They make policies of the state in which a common man has no say and they never think about poor when they make policies. They think about their vote bank but only when elections are near and the same script goes just like past 75 years. Game Over.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

