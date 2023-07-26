BAFL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
BIPL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
BOP 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.28%)
FABL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
HBL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.8%)
HUBC 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (5.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
MLCF 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
OGDC 87.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.65%)
PIOC 90.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.12%)
PPL 70.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.23%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.7%)
UNITY 27.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
BR100 4,730 Increased By 30 (0.64%)
BR30 16,400 Increased By 50.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 46,606 Increased By 188.8 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,664 Increased By 50.2 (0.3%)
Dollar near two-week high as Fed decision looms; Aussie falls

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2023 09:24am

TOKYO: The dollar hovered close to a two-week high versus the euro on Wednesday, while the yen consolidated near the middle of its range this month as traders awaited crucial policy decisions from the nations’ central banks this week.

The Australian dollar slid after benign inflation data suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia would forgo a rate hike next week.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, but is heavily weighted toward the euro - edged 0.06% higher to 101.37 in the Asian morning, after pushing as high as 101.65 overnight for the first time since July 11.

The euro slipped 0.16% to $1.1042, bringing it close to the previous session’s low of $1.1036, a level last seen on July 12.

Continued signs of a resilient US economy in the face of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) steep series of interest rate increases has helped buoy the dollar index from a 15-month trough of 99.549 reached a week ago.

In the latest data, US consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July amid a persistently tight labor market and receding inflation.

Money market traders see a quarter point hike from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday as a near certainty, but are split on the odds of another later in the year, putting it at more or less a coin toss.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank sets policy on Thursday.

Again, a quarter point hike is widely expected, but building evidence of an economic slowdown has called into question the chances of another by year end.

Dollar steadies ahead of central bank meetings

“Given the deceleration in underlying inflation, we think the risk is (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell cools on another hike by describing the FOMC as ‘data dependent,’” which would pressure the dollar, said Joseph Capurso, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“If the ECB retain their hawkish bias, by no means guaranteed but more likely than the FOMC, EUR is likely to track higher this week.”

The Bank of Japan sets policy on Friday, and speculation for a hawkish tweak to the yield curve control (YCC), which had soared earlier in the month, has steadily receded over recent days.

The dollar added 0.12% to 141.15 yen on Wednesday, following a rebound from a multi-week low of 137.245 mid-month.

The Australian dollar slid 0.63% to $0.67505 after inflation slowed more than expected in the June, suggesting less pressure for another hike in interest rates for the central bank on Aug. 1.

That unwound most of the Aussie’s 0.79% gain of the previous day, after Beijing announced stimulus, lifting the economic outlook for Australia’s key trading partner.

“Just when it looked safe to get back in the water with Aussie longs on the China sentiment rebound, the downside surprise on inflation casts fresh doubt on the extent of further RBA tightening needed,” said Sean Callow, a strategist at Westpac, predicting the currency would drop below $0.67 near term.

