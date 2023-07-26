BAFL 39.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.96%)
BIPL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
BOP 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
CNERGY 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
DGKC 55.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.09%)
FABL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.76%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
FFL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HBL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.39%)
HUBC 82.22 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.13%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.51%)
LOTCHEM 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
MLCF 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.45%)
PAEL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.86%)
PIOC 91.94 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.04%)
PPL 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
PRL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.44%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
SNGP 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
SSGC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.26%)
UNITY 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.44%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 43.1 (0.92%)
BR30 16,448 Increased By 97.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 46,683 Increased By 265.2 (0.57%)
KSE30 16,692 Increased By 78.2 (0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published July 26, 2023 Updated July 26, 2023 02:31pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

LONDON: Oil prices drifted near three-month highs on Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of an expected Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day and a spike in US crude supplies.

Brent crude futures slipped 34 cents to $83.30 a barrel by 0853 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $79.23, down 40 cents. Both hit three-month highs on Tuesday.

Oil prices have been rallying for four weeks, with investors buoyed by signs of tighter supplies, namely output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, as well as pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the world’s second-biggest economy.

However, there are concerns around whether China, also the world’s second biggest oil consumer, will actually be able to step up policy support.

“We still need to wait for actual policies - the risk is that these policies fall short of expectations,” said ING head commodities strategist Warren Patterson.

“The market will continue to be in a tug-of-war between tightening global supply and fears of slowing demand due to the global economic slowdown,” added Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Investors had also squared their positions ahead of the Fed rate decision, Kikukawa continued.

Oil edges higher on lower US crude stocks

The Fed’s policy meeting started on Tuesday, and it is widely expected the US central bank will deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike when it concludes.

“What matters most is the commentary from the Fed, not so much the actual decision. But that is only if the Fed increases the interest rate by 25 basis points,” said Naeem Aslam of Zaye Capital Markets.

“Anything more than that or keeping the interest rate unchanged will change the game all together, and those events are bound to bring massive volatility.”

Meanwhile, US crude stocks rose by about 1.32 million barrels in the week ended July 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 2.3 million barrel drawdown.

US government data on inventories is due on Wednesday.

OPEC Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steadies ahead of Fed rate decision

CPI reading likely to decrease in July: brokerage house

Reforms essential for economic growth, restructuring: PM Shehbaz

Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s latest plea in Toshakhana case

US Federal Reserve likely to lift interest rates to 22-year high

Rizwan Ata to succeed Syed Amir Ali as president, CEO of BankIslami

Jan-June 2023: HBL’s profit-before-tax rises by 50% to Rs 51.5bn

Russia and North Korea to strengthen defence cooperation

Shafique nears double ton as Pakistan’s lead crosses 200 in 2nd Test

Budgetary support: Govt borrows Rs500bn from banks in 2 weeks: SBP

Vegetable ghee/cooking oil: ECC allows export from EPZs, MBs, EOUs to Afghanistan

Read more stories