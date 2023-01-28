Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,450.53
High: 41,095.85
Low: 40,404.58
Net Change: 396.00
Volume (000): 112,883
Value (000): 6,291,722
Makt Cap (000) 1,534,219,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,110.90
NET CH (-) 179.69
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,628.32
NET CH (-) 102.34
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,030.45
NET CH (-) 45.03
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,477.77
NET CH (+) 54.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,033.06
NET CH (-) 10.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,144.50
NET CH (-) 88.67
------------------------------------
As on: 27-January-2023
====================================
