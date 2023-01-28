KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,450.53 High: 41,095.85 Low: 40,404.58 Net Change: 396.00 Volume (000): 112,883 Value (000): 6,291,722 Makt Cap (000) 1,534,219,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,110.90 NET CH (-) 179.69 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,628.32 NET CH (-) 102.34 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,030.45 NET CH (-) 45.03 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,477.77 NET CH (+) 54.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,033.06 NET CH (-) 10.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,144.50 NET CH (-) 88.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-January-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023