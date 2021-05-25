Pakistan
The Weather
25 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 24, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 25, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 37-24 (°C) 00-00 (%) 38-24 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 45-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-14 (°C) 01-00 (%) 32-15 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 36-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 31-11 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 32-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-19 (°C) 00-00 (%) 34-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:14 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:42 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
