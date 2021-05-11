Pakistan
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 10, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 11, 2021).
11 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 10, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 11, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 38-25 (°C) 01-00 (%) 39-25 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Larkana 48-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-27 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-16 (°C) 40-00 (%) 28-15 (°C) 51-00 (%)
Peshawar 35-23 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 33-22 (ºC) 40-00 (%)
Quetta 30-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 28-12 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 33-22 (°C) 40-00 (%) 32-20 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:07 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:48 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
