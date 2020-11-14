AVN 63.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
China's Baoshang Bank to take $1bn write down on bond

  • Baoshang, the small Inner Mongolian lender that was the target of a central bank takeover in May 2019.
  • The PBOC said in August that it would allow Baoshang to file for bankruptcy, liquidate any remaining assets and write off some unpaid debts.

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030
  • Britain had originally planned to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040.
  • Citing unidentified industry and government figures, the FT said Johnson now intended to move the date forward again to 2030 in a speech on environmental policy he is expected to give next week.

China regulator says financial innovation must not create oligopolies
  • Xiao defended the role of financial regulation in maintaining a fair market competition environment, reducing "too big to fail" moral hazards and maintaining financial stability.
  • Ma said China's regulatory system was stifling innovation and needed to be reformed to fuel growth.

Money / Banking

Currency Rate
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 14
158.20
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 14
158.10
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 14
104.63
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 14
0.91
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 14
1.32
Euro to USD / Nov 14
1.18
Stock Volume
S&P 500 / Nov 14
3585.15
India Sensex / Nov 14
43443.00
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 14
25385.87
Nasdaq / Nov 14
11829.29
Hang Seng / Nov 14
26156.86
FTSE 100 / Nov 14
6316.39
Dow Jones / Nov 14
29479.81
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 14
13076.72
France CAC40 / Nov 14
5380.16
Indicator Value
Weekly Foreign Reserves / Nov 13
19353.60
GDPGROWTH / Nov 13
5.40
Foreign Debt (PKR billions) / Nov 13
15087.50
Per Capita Income USD (CPI) / Nov 13
1516.00
Average CPI % / Nov 13
11.11
UK LIBOR % / Nov 14
0.08

