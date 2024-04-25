Justice Isa says received no complaints of meddling in judicial affairs since becoming CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa said Thursday he hasn't received any complaints of grievance claiming other institutions have interfered with judicial proceedings, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Justice Isa stated, "Since I have been chief justice [of the Supreme Court of Pakistan], I have not received a single complaint from any high court judge that there has been any interference in their work."

"At this point, if there has been any interference with their job, it hasn't been brought to my attention, and every event that was cited happened before I assumed the position of CJP."

While interference is unacceptable, it should be noted that I have not received any reports of it while I have been in charge, CJP said.

He claimed that the six justices of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), who had also written to him, had received backing from the SHCBA.

CJP's remarks were in reference to six judges of IHC, who notified the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) last month of alleged "interference" and "intimidation" by "operatives of intelligence agencies."

The IHC judges including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz Tuesday wrote the letter to SJC seeking guidance on the interference of intelligent agencies in judicial functions.

Later, the Supreme Court took suo motu on a letter of the IHC judges of interference and intimidation by the operatives of intelligence agencies in judicial work.

Earlier, the CJP made it clear to the federal government that interference by the Executive in the affairs and judicial workings of judges will not be tolerated and under no circumstances can the independence of the judiciary be allowed to be compromised.