AIRLINK 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.94%)
DFML 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (7.31%)
DGKC 69.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.05%)
FCCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FFBL 29.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.87%)
HUBC 129.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
KOSM 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.59%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 132.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PAEL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
PIAA 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
PPL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.65%)
PRL 29.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.59%)
PTC 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.4%)
SEARL 57.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.16%)
SNGP 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.16%)
SSGC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.57%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 68.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.9%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.3%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,295 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 23,854 Decreased By -96 (-0.4%)
KSE100 70,290 Decreased By -43.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 23,171 Increased By 50.4 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s inflation deceleration broad-based, says central bank chief

  • Jameel Ahmad says qualitative improvements in external account allowed the State Bank to more than double its FX reserves from $3.1bn in January 2023 to around $8bn despite repayment of $1 billion Eurobond this month
Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2024 08:20pm

KARACHI: Pakistan’s central bank chief said on Thursday that the deceleration in inflation in the South Asian nation was broad-based, reflecting the combined impact of monetary tightening and fiscal consolidation.

Jameel Ahmad was speaking to international investors on the sidelines of the IMF, World Bank spring meeting in Washington.

He said inflation had fallen sharply over the past year, reaching a two-year low of 20.7% in March 2024 from a peak of 38% in May 2023.

Other factors contributing to the deceleration include an easing of restrictions on imports, improved agricultural output and a more favourable base effect, when compared with last year.

More importantly there has also been a marked decline in core inflation to 15.7% percent in March, after persistently remaining above 20% throughout last year, he said.

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs755mn in penalties on 8 banks, 1 EC

Ahmad and Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb are leading a delegation to the spring meetings and the finance minister met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday.

Aurangzeb has previously said that Pakistan was in discussions with the multilateral lender for a long-term Extended Fund Facility after an ongoing standby arrangement expired earlier this month.

Pakistan is in dire need of external financing to fight a chronic balance of payments crisis, which brought it to the brink of a default last summer.

Ahmad, however, told the investors that qualitative improvements in the external account had allowed the central bank to more than double its FX reserves from $3.1 billion in January 2023 to around $8 billion despite the repayment of a $1 billion Eurobond this month.

He said Pakistan was hopeful of signing a long-term IMF program, which will facilitate additional external financing and the adoption of structural reforms to deal with longstanding issues in the economy.

World Bank IMF SBP State Bank of Pakistan Pakistan's economy Pakistan's central bank Pakistan's inflation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s inflation deceleration broad-based, says central bank chief

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

In joint session, President Zardari urges end to ‘polarisation’

Aurangzeb meets Donald Lu, other US officials

Enforcement action: SBP imposes over Rs755mn in penalties on 8 banks, 1 EC

Gold retreats, falls Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KSE-100 ends marginally lower, still above 70,000

Oil extends losses on easing Middle East tension, demand concerns

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 65% in 1QCY24

Pakistan’s power generation falls over 8% year-on-year

Read more stories