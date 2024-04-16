AIRLINK 67.67 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (4.77%)
BOP 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
DFML 22.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7.51%)
DGKC 71.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
FCCL 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFBL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HBL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (4.95%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (8.99%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
OGDC 134.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.71%)
PAEL 22.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.2%)
PIAA 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
PPL 115.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
PRL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
SEARL 60.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
SNGP 67.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.99%)
SSGC 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TELE 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.78%)
TRG 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.67%)
UNITY 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 7,363 Increased By 38.5 (0.53%)
BR30 24,356 Increased By 297.9 (1.24%)
KSE100 70,854 Increased By 309 (0.44%)
KSE30 23,316 Increased By 125.2 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s new home prices decline at fastest pace since 2015

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2024 12:03pm

BEIJING: New home prices in China fell at their fastest pace in more than eight years in March as the debt woes of major property developers continued to drag on demand and the economic outlook.

China’s property sector, accounting for nearly a quarter of the economy, has been engulfed by a debt crisis since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crunch, with a string of them reporting weaker financial results for 2023 last month.

New home prices in March dropped 2.2% from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline since August 2015, and worse than a 1.4% fall in February, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices fell 0.3% month-on-month, matching February’s drop.

Chinese authorities have been ramping up measures to prop up the troubled sector, including relaxing home purchase curbs, supporting urban village renovation, and pushing banks to quicken new loan approvals to cash-strapped developers.

China’s Q1 GDP growth solid but March data shows feeble demand

Analysts say many of these policies are piecemeal in nature or have only limited short-term impact, which in turn is keeping home buying sentiment in check and curbing a broader full-blown recovery.

Declines in home prices worsened year-on-year in tier-one, tier-two and tier-three cities.

The falling property data, contrasted with the faster-than-expected Chinese GDP growth in the first quarter, suggested it will continue to be a drag on the economy seeking to find a firmer footing after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s not much of an improvement in the outlook from here. I think there’s still downside risks to the economy. It’s pretty clear the property glut is still continuing,” said economist Woei Chen Ho at UOB in Singapore.

Property investment and sales fell at a faster pace in March from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on separate official data on Tuesday.

“We estimate the property downturn will drag GDP growth by 0.3 ppt in 2024. Property investment is expected to drop 12% this year,” economists at ANZ said in a research note.

Potential buyers have also been wary of purchasing new homes because of concerns about the ability of indebted developers to deliver projects on time.

Financing support should be extended to real estate projects to ensure that homes are delivered on time, Vice Premier He Lifeng, China’s economic tsar, said over the weekend.

The delivery of homes on time will help stabilise expectations, He said during an inspection tour in the central city of Zhengzhou. But without more aggressive stimulus policy, confidence and prices may not improve as quickly as the authorities hope for.

“Absent the monster spending splurge of years gone by, real estate investment, dwelling prices and new dwelling sales are set to fall throughout 2024,” Harry Murphy Cruise, economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a research note.

China new home prices China's economy grew

Comments

200 characters

China’s new home prices decline at fastest pace since 2015

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Global lender recommends tax policy reforms

Aurangzeb, USPBC team discuss investment

Infrastructure financing support: ADB wing rates TA as ‘successful, relevant’

Oil prices rise on China growth, Middle East tensions

World Bank quantifies Pakistan’s financing needs

IDEAS-2024: MoC hesitant about extending 100pc subsidy

Solar energy projects: PM orders swift steps towards foreign investment

NEECA convenes meeting: Plan to export green hydrogen to China, Japan will be discussed

Petroleum products: Foreign suppliers allowed to maintain inventories in bulk

Read more stories