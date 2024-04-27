Empowering agricultural future: ABL Islamic Banking Group arranges awareness session

LAHORE: Allied Bank (ABL) Islamic banking group recently invited Rozena Saleha, CEO of Kalam4Solutions and her team to apprise about using AI-based technology (ECO friendly Drone Technology) in the agriculture sector to increase productivity and avail benefits. The session was held in Multan and was attended by a large number of known farmers of the South Punjab.

While welcoming the farmers, A. J. Karimi, Group Head ABL Islamic Banking, said that the gap between food production and demand could be narrowed down by using AI-based technologies in the field of agriculture. He apprised that ABL Islamic Banking had taken this initiative to provide awareness to the farmers community in using AI technologies.

A.J. Karimi briefly explained the complete suite of Agri-products that ABL Islamic Banking offers, from working capital to long term financing to the agriculture sector. He also shared information about potential financing options to help farmers invest in this transformative technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024