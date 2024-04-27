AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Gold price per tola falls Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 27 Apr, 2024 02:01pm

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Saturday in line with a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs244,400 after a single-day fall of Rs600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs209,534 after a decrease of Rs514, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold in Pakistan had gained Rs2,500 per tola.

The international rate of gold decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,337 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a loss of $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola.

Last week, gold price per tola hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 in Pakistan.

