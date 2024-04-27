Dutch companies invited to invest in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the Ambassador of Holland in Pakistan Henny de Vries in which matters pertaining to mutual interest along with enhancing bilateral relations between Holland and Punjab were discussed.

Henny de Vries congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on being elected as the first woman Chief Minister. Matters pertaining to enhancing trade relations along with investment promotion prospects were reviewed in the meeting.

The Chief Minister invited the Dutch companies and investors to avail maximum benefit from business opportunities in the province. “We can benefit from Netherland’s latest mode of agriculture and technologies. We want to enhance cooperation with the Netherlands in the cultivation of crops, irrigation techniques and agricultural machinery sectors. We want to benefit from the expertise of Netherlands in order to improve Punjab’s agricultural production and performance,” the CM Maryam said, adding:

“We want to acquire Netherland’s technological assistance so as to streamline water reservoirs, reducing floods and improving the quality of water. We desire to promote exchange of students’ delegations along with launching a joint research programme. We want to avail maximum benefit from the expertise of Netherland for the promotion of Punjab’s renewable energy sectors along with lowering dependence on fossil fuel.”

