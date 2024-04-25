The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Pakistani meat processor The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) said it has secured another multi-million dollar contract valued at $4 million to export frozen boneless beef to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“TOMCL is further delighted to announce that we have successfully negotiated and enter into another contract with First Quality Food Stuff LLC for the export of frozen boneless beef to the UAE.

“This new contract represents the quality of our meat production for the wider UAE markets and reaffirms our position as a leading meat processor and exporter from Pakistan to the UAE,” read the notice.

“This new contract, valued at $4 million, underscores TOMCL’s commitment to sustained growth and our ability to capitalize on expanding market opportunities.

TOMCL shared that the company anticipates generating above noted revenues, with this contract, within the next six months.

“The management of TOMCL is confident that this continued partnership and expanded sales contract will further enhance our company’s financial performance, contributing positively to our topline and delivering value to our esteemed shareholders,” it added.

Last year in August, TOMCL secured an export contract with First Quality Food Stuff LLC of $4 million.

“We are pleased to inform you of the successful completion of this significant contract,” TOMCL said on Thursday.

Middle Eastern countries are TOMCLs’ major export market. However, the company has added pet food raw material to its portfolio that enabled it to tap the US and Europe as well. The company also has significant business in Far East, Commonwealth of Independent States and South Asian markets.

It also claims to be the first Pakistani company to initiate the export of vacuum-packed fresh beef meat and the only company in the region owning the technology to vacuum pack or blast freeze mutton and quarter beef carcasses.