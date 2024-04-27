AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-27

Tax administration & relevant laws: Business community supports PM’s resolve

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the business community supports the Prime Minister’s resolve to improve tax administration and relevant laws.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts to raise tax income are commendable as it is necessary to save the country facing pressing economic issues.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that a correct decision has been made to end tax amnesty schemes, which have served no purpose for decades.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s interest in supervising tax reforms is commendable.

He added that PM is working day and night to increase the tax revenue, which is necessary in the current situation to put the country back on track.

He said that the Prime Minister is rightly concerned about billions of rupees being stuck in tax disputes. The government’s decision to end tax amnesty schemes is also correct, which was the longstanding desire of the lenders.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the country’s economy has been destroyed, and it is no longer possible to restore it through traditional measures, so it is necessary to resort to non-traditional measures to increase the resources. For this, the tax base should be increased, and instead of burdening the public, the burden should be placed on the wealthy classes.

Mian Zahid Hussain said some elements deliberately keep billions of rupees in tax matters hanging with the bureaucracy and courts. Still, steps are being taken to stop this process, which is in the country’s interests. Strict action is needed against the black sheep who delay tax matters worth trillions of rupees for their gains.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the share of tax in Pakistan’s economy is nine percent. At the same time, it is seventeen percent in the neighbouring country India. India has far surpassed Pakistan in the economic field, one of the reasons being that its revenue is almost double that of Pakistan.

If this can happen in India, why not in Pakistan, he said, adding that the Finance Minister has revealed that foreign exchange reserves will increase to ten billion dollars by June while PIA will be sold by July, which is encouraging.

After PIA, all the failed should be sold. A complete ban should be imposed on creating new departments because there are dozens of central and provincial departments where officers and staff receive salaries and benefits for doing nothing. He noted that due to the government’s efforts, international organizations’ confidence has been restored, and investors’ trust has also been restored.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA Shehbaz Sharif Tax Mian Zahid Hussain President Pakistan Businessmen

Comments

200 characters

Tax administration & relevant laws: Business community supports PM’s resolve

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories