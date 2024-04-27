AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-27

Guidelines issued for offering IFS: SECP revamps Shariah governance framework

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has revamped the Shariah governance framework and also issued Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services.

The three-day capacity building workshop jointly organised by SECP and IFSB on Islamic Capital Markets concludes in Islamabad.

The workshop, especially designed to enhance the capacity of officials of regulatory and supervisory authorities, was well attended by officials from the SECP, the State Bank of Pakistan, the Ministry of Finance, the Competition Commission of Pakistan, PSX, PMEX, CDC, and NCCPL.

Speaking at the event, Akif Saeed, Chairman SECP, reiterated its deep commitment to support the continued development and expansion of the Islamic finance industry in Pakistan.

Referring to the historic judgment of the Federal Shariat Court and government’s commitment to transform the entire financial system in accordance with Shariah principles, he pointed out that SECP has already accelerated its efforts and achieved considerable progress by enabling Islamic finance in all regulated sectors.

The SECP has revamped the Shariah governance framework and also issued Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services that are enabling industry to achieve many firsts during the year.

These include Shariah certification of the first ever Shariah-compliant REIT schemes, dedicated asset management companies, Islamic income, money market, and equity funds, Islamic pension schemes, Islamic ETFs, an NBFC with buy-now pay-later platform, a stock brokerage house, and a microfinance company. The regular issuance and listing of GoP Ijarah Sukuk through the stock market is another major breakthrough in the domestic Sukuk market achieved during the year.

In addition, the corporate Sukuk market in Pakistan is also witnessing renewed interest; however, it is dominated by short-term, privately placed Sukuks, and during the year, the SECP approved 30 such Sukuks worth Rs 153 billion. (Total: 69 Sukuk, with a cumulative amount of Rs 563.640 billion as of June 30, 2023). He, however, emphasised that, there is a need to enable the listing of short-term Sukuk as well, so as to expand the investor universe for the issuer as well as the investable universe for the investor.

In his closing remarks and vote of thanks, Tariq Naseem, Head of Islamic Finance at SECP, expressed gratitude to IFSB and the esteemed trainers for their support in promoting Islamic finance.

He also shared that a comprehensive roadmap for capacity building in Islamic finance has been developed in partnership with IFSB Malaysia, AAOIFI Bahrain, and IsDBI Jeddah, the CIEF Alliance for Islamic Finance.

He also said that “Pakistan now stands ready to play its pivotal role in fostering an enabling environment for Islamic finance, one that encourages innovation, promotes investor confidence, and ensures the integrity and stability of our financial system.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP IFSB Islamic Financial Services Islamic Capital Markets

Comments

200 characters

Guidelines issued for offering IFS: SECP revamps Shariah governance framework

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories