AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,629 Increased By 103 (1.37%)
BR30 24,842 Increased By 192.5 (0.78%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-27

BOP announces 67pc growth in profit before tax in 1Q of 2024

Press Release Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held on Friday to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Statements for the 1st quarter of year ended March 31, 2024.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed Bank’s performance for 1st quarter of the year 2024 against strategic business plan and appreciated the effort of BOP Management for showing a remarkable growth of 67% in profit before tax which is a testimony of the fact that the Bank has been moving in right direction.

During 1st quarter 2024, Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) increased to Rs 8.55 billion as against Rs 7.77 billion during 1st quarter 2023. Non-Markup/ Interest Income also increased by 33 percent as against corresponding period last year. Accordingly, during 1st quarter of the year, the Bank before tax profit increased to Rs. 3.51 billion as against Rs 2.11 billion showing a remarkable growth of 67 percent. Earnings per Share (EPS) for the 1st quarter of year 2024 increased to Rs. 0.52 per share as against Rs. 0.37 per share during 1st quarter 2023.

As at March 31, 2024, Bank’s Total Assets improved to Rs. 2,075.45 billion as against Rs. 1,604.36 billion as of March 31, 2023 depicting a hefty growth of 29 percent. The Deposits of the Bank improved to Rs. 1,421.40 billion as against Rs. 1,189.22 billion as of March 31, 2023 registering a massive growth of 20 percent. The Investments and Gross Advances were recorded at Rs. 1,055.79 billion and Rs. 761.70 billion, respectively. Tier-1 Equity improved to Rs. 70.24 billion as against Rs 68.61 billion as on March 31, 2023 and Capital Adequacy Ratio (including ASM of TFC-III) stood at 17.15 percent against regulatory requirement of 11.50 percent.

During the 1st Quarter 2024, The Bank of Punjab Clinches “Best SME Bank in Pakistan” Title at Global SME Banking Innovation Awards 2024 by The Digital Banker. Further, the Bank was recognized as best bank in “Excellence in Financial Literacy Awards-PFLW 2024” by State Bank of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

bank of punjab BOP BOP profit

Comments

200 characters

BOP announces 67pc growth in profit before tax in 1Q of 2024

WPPs worried about continuous power curtailment

Country’s economic conditions show improvement: PM

CPEC: Preparatory meeting discusses 13th JCC

Transparency in PIA privatisation stressed: Validity of Afghan refugees’ POR cards extended

Major shuffle in FBR ahead of budget preparation exercise

Proposal advocating FBR digitalisation approved

IP pipeline project: Pakistan will explain to US importance of ties with neighbours: FO

Early GSP renewal by US Congress: Pakistan reiterates its request

President’s orders: FTO directs FBR to withdraw its petitions in high courts

Sindh to publish names of tax evaders

Read more stories