Farooq inaugurates Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo 2024

KARACHI: Senior Leader MQM (P) Dr. Farooq Sattar said that it is a matter of happiness that exhibitions are being held frequently in Karachi and the splendor of the city is being restored.

Inaugurating three days Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo 2024 at Expo Centre, he said as far as the city of Karachi is the backbone of the country's economy. Dr. Farooq Sattar said that locally produced furniture from Pakistan has been placed in the exhibition, which is famous all over the world. He added that I am glad to see this event and congratulate the organizer of this event.

Adnan Afzal, CEO Pakistan Interior Furniture Expo 2024 Organizers of the Furniture Exhibition also took Farooq Sattar to visit various stalls and halls. Furniture on display, Bed set, dining set, handmade carpets, mattress, massage chair, table set; luxury seats are available under one roof. Chanioti, iron rod, beautiful furniture made of deco paint and other materials has been placed in the exhibition.

Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture will be able to enjoy special discount of up to 40% on different items exhibited at the event. Pakistan wood industry is well developed and captures 95% of the country total market for furniture. The country has more than 700 units of wooden furniture with Chiniot, alone meets 80% of furniture demand in the country, Gujarat, with world-class furniture, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi and Faisalabad Being important centers.

Director of Pakistan Interiors furniture expo Ms Madeeha Adnan said that import of furniture items could create a viable threat of unemployment in local furniture industry. The furniture industry in Pakistan has great potential as it can be both a labor intensive and capital-intensive sector. Skilled craftsmen can create unique pieces while large scale factories can produce many identical units in both cases adding to the employment.

She said local furniture industry has a great potential and there is only a need of the patronization of the government and if furniture sector will be given a status of an industry, she is optimistic that it will bring multiple socio-economic benefits. She further demanded that the government must provide subsidies for growth of furniture sector especially in the preliminary stages besides removing hurdles in the promotion of furniture sector in Pakistan.

