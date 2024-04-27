AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Nestlé Pakistan’s Q1 revenue rises to Rs54.4bn

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan’s revenue, for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024, rose to PKR 54.4 billion reflecting a growth of 9.7% compared to the same period last year.

“This increase in revenue can be attributed to broad-based growth across our products and demand generating activities. Although there was an increase in gross profit, there was a decline in operating profit as a result of increased investment behind our brands to strengthen our competitive position”, said an announced on Friday.

The results were announced following a Board of Directors’ meeting at the Company's Head Office. The Company maintains a cautious outlook for the rest of the year in view of the continuing external challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

