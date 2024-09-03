AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
Life & Style

Local in focus: 5 pop-up bazaars to take in this fall

BR Life & Style Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 04:47pm
Photo: Instagram @artbymuskan._
Photo: Instagram @artbymuskan._

As Pakistan’s retail footprint continues to thrive and evolve, homegrown brands are looking for alternative spaces to test out the market.

Collaborative spaces to house them are also increasing to match demand.

Attendees of these pop-up bazaars can discover new small businesses ranging from clothing, accessories, home decor and even food.

Here is a selection of a few coming together at spaces near you.

The Locate Bazaar, Karachi

Specifically representing female-led entrepreneurs, this Karachi market will bring together plenty beauty and clothing brands that are found only online.

Use this opportunity to go test out some new products and familiarise yourself with some local talent as well as enjoy food stalls and live music.

Location: Andalusian Banquets, Karachi, September 7-8

Pop Up Kitchen by Baked, Lahore

This Lahore-based entity welcomes a host of new food enterprises, restaurants and vendors to its location on a rotating basis.

Currently the space is hosting The Mad Italian, and has housed vendors such as The Krae, Kimchi Girl, Kuku’s Kitchen in the past.

Location: PAF Market, Cantt, Lahore.

Farmer’s Market, Karachi & Islamabad

Karachi and Islamabad host weekly farmer’s markets where a variety of artisanal dairy, vegetable and even accessory brands set up shop, offering fresh, organic alternatives for your daily produce.

Location: The Lyceum Karachi, Sundays.

Dino Park, Islamabad, Saturday.

The Commons

The premier pop-up in Karachi, this event-management company has since expanded to Lahore, and plans to launch in the US also.

Specifically focused on female-led small businesses, the enterprise has a stringent process where it filters through applicants to its year-round bazaars.

Expect established and new clothing, accessory, wellness and food vendors along with live music and activities for children.

The next iteration is set to be announced soon.

Location: Andalusian Banquets, Karachi

TIK Summer Carnival

Organised by The Innovators Karachi, this bazaar offers free entry and plenty activities along with homegrown vendors.

The market boasts handmade accessories, artisanal crafts, organic skincare, and unique home decor.

Location: Habitt City, Karachi, September 28-29

Local in focus: 5 pop-up bazaars to take in this fall

