AIRLINK 171.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.21%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.16%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.63 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.23%)
FCCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FFL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 137.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
OGDC 212.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.91%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.44%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PPL 169.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.24%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.35%)
SSGC 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.3%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
TRG 63.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.81%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,321 Decreased By -170.3 (-1.36%)
BR30 37,434 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 115,093 Decreased By -1095.9 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,285 Decreased By -464.9 (-1.3%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 01:48pm

BEIJING: Beijing on Friday increased its tariffs on US imports to 125%, hitting back against US President Donald Trump’s decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145%, raising the stakes in a trade war that threatens to up-end global supply chains.

The hike comes after the White House kept the pressure on the world’s No.2 economy and second-biggest provider of US imports by singling it out for an additional tariff increase, having paused most of the “reciprocal” duties imposed on dozens of other countries.

EU tariff pause after US move is appropriate decision, Spanish minister says

“The US imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion,” China’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Donald Trump China China stocks White House China yuan China imports China and US US China trade war China’s finance ministry Trump's tariff hike US goods to 125%

Comments

200 characters

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold prices hit fresh record highs at Rs338,800

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Read more stories