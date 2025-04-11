AIRLINK 171.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.21%)
BOP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.16%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.63 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.23%)
FCCL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
FFL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 137.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.88%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
OGDC 212.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.91%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 47.30 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (5.44%)
PIAHCLA 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
PPL 169.98 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-2.24%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.88%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.35%)
SSGC 39.64 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.3%)
SYM 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
TRG 63.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.81%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,321 Decreased By -170.3 (-1.36%)
BR30 37,434 Decreased By -259.6 (-0.69%)
KSE100 115,079 Decreased By -1110.6 (-0.96%)
KSE30 35,284 Decreased By -466.7 (-1.31%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 280.47 against the greenback
Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 04:09pm

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025


The Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.47, a gain of Re0.09 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 280.56.

Internationally, the US dollar slumped on Friday as waning confidence in the US economy prompted investors to ditch US assets to the benefit of safe havens such as the Swiss franc, yen and euro, as well as gold.

The yellow metal recorded a new all-time peak, and the franc notched a fresh decade high.

Investors dumped Wall Street stocks overnight, as a powerful relief rally on Wednesday - when President Donald Trump abruptly paused higher tariff rates on dozens of trading partners - reversed course in a frenetic 24-hour period for markets. Longer-dated US Treasuries are also selling off, putting 10-year yields on course for their biggest weekly jump since 2001.

The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

The dollar dropped as much as 1.2% to 0.81405 Swiss franc for the first time since January 2015, extending Thursday’s nearly 4% plunge.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday after settling more than $2 a barrel lower in the previous session, but were set to drop for a second straight week on concerns over a prolonged trade war between the United States and China.

Brent futures rose 90 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.23 a barrel by 0646 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 88 cents, or 1.5%, to $60.95.

Brent is set to fall 2.1% this week, while WTI is on track to decline 1.8%.

Both benchmarks declined 11% in the previous week.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Gold prices hit fresh record highs at Rs338,800

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 10, including 7 children

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

Oil prices set to drop for a second week over US-China trade war concerns

Read more stories