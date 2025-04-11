Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee saw slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the currency settled at 280.47, a gain of Re0.09 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the currency settled at 280.56.

Internationally, the US dollar slumped on Friday as waning confidence in the US economy prompted investors to ditch US assets to the benefit of safe havens such as the Swiss franc, yen and euro, as well as gold.

The yellow metal recorded a new all-time peak, and the franc notched a fresh decade high.

Investors dumped Wall Street stocks overnight, as a powerful relief rally on Wednesday - when President Donald Trump abruptly paused higher tariff rates on dozens of trading partners - reversed course in a frenetic 24-hour period for markets. Longer-dated US Treasuries are also selling off, putting 10-year yields on course for their biggest weekly jump since 2001.

The on-again, off-again approach has baffled world leaders and spooked business executives, who say the uncertainty has made it difficult to forecast market conditions.

The dollar dropped as much as 1.2% to 0.81405 Swiss franc for the first time since January 2015, extending Thursday’s nearly 4% plunge.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday after settling more than $2 a barrel lower in the previous session, but were set to drop for a second straight week on concerns over a prolonged trade war between the United States and China.

Brent futures rose 90 cents, or 1.4%, to $64.23 a barrel by 0646 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 88 cents, or 1.5%, to $60.95.

Brent is set to fall 2.1% this week, while WTI is on track to decline 1.8%.

Both benchmarks declined 11% in the previous week.