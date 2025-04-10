AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-10

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has urged the concerned ministries to ensure implementation of taxation measures agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Resilience and Sustainability Finance (RFF) including imposition of carbon levy of Rs5 per litre on gasoline and diesel, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the following actions have been agreed with IMF for the RSF. The commitments pertaining to Petroleum Division and Ministry of Industries and Production, as agreed with the IMF.

The sources said, as per the agreement, carbon levy will be imposed by end June 2025. This will include a supplementary carbon levy levied through the PDL on gasoline and diesel of Rs5 per litre, which will be phased in over two years.

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

As part of this reform, fuel oil will be added to the PDL, with the base and supplementary rate applicable to it.

The scope, phasing and level of the supplementary carbon levy will be legislated through the FY26 Finance Act.

Future Finance Acts will be able to raise the carbonbeyond this initial rate as required.

Another commitment is electric vehicle (EV) adoption by June 2025.

As part of the FY26 budget law, the government will adopt a revenue-neutral scheme comprising a subsidy for EVs and a supplementary tax on internal combustion engine vehicles, in line with the draft NEVP 2025-2030.

“We will continue to implement the scheme in subsequent fiscal years over the course of the RSF programme,” the sources quoted Finance Ministry as saying in its communication with the concerned ministries.

The sources said, another commitment was EV charging stations by end February 2027, adding that to incentivise private sectorinvestment in EV charging stations, the government will adopt a Viability Gap Funding (VGF) framework that (i) provides one-off subsidies; (ii) ensures sufficient competition through an open bidding process andincludes clear criteria to evaluate the eligibility of projects for gap funding: and (iii) implements the first bid window.

The Finance Ministry is of the view that with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) or International Finance Corporation (IFC), the government will ensure that the VGF framework andrules are consistent with international good practices and minimize contingent liability risks to the government. In addition, we will publish tender documents and the list of bidders and successful bidders for all bid windows. The sources further stated that Finance Ministry has requestedconcerned ministries to ensure timely implementation of the agreed RMs under the RSF.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Taxation RFF

Comments

200 characters

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories