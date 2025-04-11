AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
World

Funding shortfall: UN aid chief says to cut 20% of staff in Pakistan, other nations

  • United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs faces shortfall of $58 million
Reuters Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 08:29pm

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will cut 20% of its staff from different countries including Pakistan, as it faces a shortfall of $58 million, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has told staff after OCHA’s largest donor - the United States - cut funding.

“OCHA currently has a workforce of around 2,600 staff in over 60 countries. The funding shortfall means we are looking to regroup to an organization of around 2,100 staff in fewer locations,” Fletcher wrote in a note to staff on Thursday.

OCHA works to mobilise aid, share information, support aid efforts, and advocate for those in need during a crisis. It relies heavily on voluntary contributions.

“The U.S. alone has been the largest humanitarian donor for decades, and the biggest contributor to OCHA’s programme budget,” Fletcher said, noting that its annual contribution of $63 million would have accounted for 20% of OCHA’s extrabudgetary resources in 2025.

Since returning to office in January for a second term, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has slashed billions of dollars in foreign assistance in a review that aimed to ensure programs align with his “America First” foreign policy.

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month announced a new initiative to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.

Fletcher said OCHA would “focus more of our resources in the countries where we work,” but would work in fewer places.

“OCHA will scale back our presence and operations in Cameroon, Colombia, Eritrea, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Gaziantep (in Turkey) and Zimbabwe,” Fletcher said.

“As we all know, these exercises are driven by funding cuts announced by Member States and not by a reduction of needs,” he said. “Humanitarian needs are on the rise and have perhaps never been higher, driven by conflicts, climate crises, disease, and the lack of respect of international humanitarian law.”

