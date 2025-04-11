US tariffs can have far-reaching effects: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed reservations over the broader consequences of much controversial US tariff policies on global trade, particularly their adverse effects on developing economies.

At his weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stressed the consistent nature of global commerce and called for a swift and mutually beneficial resolution to the matter.

The spokesperson said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-powered committee and a working group to thoroughly examine the impact of any newly imposed tariffs.

Trump tariffs: Pakistan to send high-level delegation to US

“I agree with the assessment that we emphasize the importance of bilateral trade in ensuring more development in the developing countries. It is a very important vehicle for common prosperity. Trade always benefits both parties, and it the US is our biggest export destination.”

“About the question of tariffs, as I explained to you,” he said “the matter remains under high level attention within the government, and we continue to assess and monitor the situation, and we will share as more information is relevant and available.”

With regard to the recent termination of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme between Pakistan and the United States, he added the move marks the end of a 15-year engagement.

On Gaza situation, the FO spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the upcoming high-level international conference scheduled for June 2025, aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian conflict and advancing the two-state solution. He lauded France and Saudi Arabia for co-chairing the preparatory consultations for the conference.

“Pakistan hopes the conference will rise to the occasion and restore hope in peace and justice through meaningful action,” he pointed out.

Shafqat Ali Khan underscored the urgent need for a durable ceasefire, lifting of the Gaza blockade, guaranteed humanitarian access, and protection for civilians and aid workers. Any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians or annex their land must be categorically rejected and effectively prevented, he added. Government of Pakistan has dispatched relief goods for the earthquake victims in Myanmar with carrying 35 tons of essential supplies in first flight on 1st April 2025.

Addressing the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson denounced the Indian authorities’ decision to bar Eidul Fitr prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid and Eidgah, as well as on the sacred night of Laila-tul-Qadr. He also condemned the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Indian Lok Sabha, describing it as a discriminatory move aimed at dispossessing Muslims of their properties, including mosques and shrines, and further marginalising minority communities.

The spokesperson also reiterated that Pakistan’s strategic programme is fully indigenised, in compliance of international and domestic laws as well as to our national obligations arising thereof.

He said “leftover weapons in Afghanistan are being used in attacks against security forces within Pakistani territory, this we have always emphasised. We have also emphasised in the past the harmful consequences of these weapons which have been left behind. And this was also highlighted in the telephonic conversation between the two ministers of Pakistan and the United States.”

“China is our strategic partner, one of our closest friends, a close neighbour, and its economic investment in Pakistan is very crucial for us, and we welcome it,” Shafqat said, adding, “the safety of our Chinese friends is government of Pakistan’s responsibility and it is a trust we carry with utmost seriousness, and we are committed to ensure safety and security of our Chinese friends who are working for development of Pakistan within our country. So that is our overall policy.”

About discussions on the US re-establishing a base in Bagram or not, FO spokesperson said “so far, I would characterise it as media speculation, and again, primarily it is a matter between the two countries, but we have not seen any official comment or official statement on this account.”

When asked whether Tahawarr Rana’s extradition has been approved and he is currently enroute from the US to India; he is dual national of Pakistan origin, and if reports are to be believed, “he is a financier of the 26/11 attacks.” What is Pakistan’s comment on that?

The spokesperson responded on the Tahawaar Rana issue, “We have conveyed our position regarding his Canadian nationality. As far as our record indicates, he did not even apply for renewal for his Pakistani origin documents for the last two decades. I reiterate that position. We will give further updates in due course.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025