Every sector has to export to drive growth: Aurangzeb

BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2025

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised on Friday that every sector of the economy has to contribute to Pakistan’s export growth, urging a shift towards an export-oriented strategy to ensure long-term economic sustainability.

Speaking at the Made in Gujranwala Expo 2025 in Islamabad, the finance minister said the country’s economic direction must prioritise export-led growth, with all industries encouraged to target international markets.

“Every single sector in this country has to export,” said Aurangzeb. “The products I have seen today give me great encouragement. They are globally competitive and have the potential to become international brands.”

Aurangzeb talks about approach to economy

He highlighted the export potential of Pakistani products in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and African markets, calling them “ripe markets” for expansion.

The finance minister praised the quality and diversity of products showcased at the expo, expressing confidence that they could perform well abroad if supported through the right platforms and policy frameworks.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving trade infrastructure, noting that plans for an Expo Centre in Islamabad were underway. “This will serve as a platform for chambers from across Pakistan to come together and create awareness—first locally, and then to support exports,” he said.

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Aurangzeb’s remarks come amid ongoing government efforts to boost industrial productivity and reduce the country’s reliance on imports. The three-day expo features over 100 exhibitors across sectors such as ceramics, sanitaryware, metal, cutlery, home appliances, agriculture, and plastic products.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, and senior officials from various chambers of commerce were also present at the inauguration.

The event aims to promote domestic manufacturing and highlight the industrial potential of Gujranwala—a key industrial hub in Punjab known for its manufacturing base and small-to-medium enterprises.

