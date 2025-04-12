Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets in PSL X opener

Defending champions Islamabad United kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 campaign with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 140, Islamabad United sealed the win comfortably with 14 balls to spare, losing only two wickets. After debutant opener Andries Gous fell early for 8, Colin Munro (59* off 42) and Salman Ali Agha (41* off 34) anchored the innings with an unbeaten 80-run partnership.

Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula

Munro’s aggressive knock included seven boundaries and a six, while Agha contributed three fours and a maximum. Lahore’s Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars struggled after being sent in to bat, collapsing to 139 all out in 19.2 overs. Abdullah Shafique stood out with a gritty 66 off 38 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes), but lacked support beyond Daryl Mitchell (13) and Sikandar Raza (23). Islamabad’s bowlers dominated, with Jason Holder (4/26) and captain Shadab Khan (3/25) dismantling the lineup.

Revamped Karachi Kings eye resurgence in PSL X

Standings update

The win propels Islamabad United to the top of the PSL 10 table with two points, while Lahore Qalandars sit at the bottom after their opening defeat.

Next fixtures

The PSL 10 action continues today with two back-to-back clashes. At 3:30 PM, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the season’s second match between Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) and Quetta Gladiators (QG).

Later in the evening, Karachi’s National Stadium will light up for the third match, a night fixture at 8:00 PM, featuring Karachi Kings (KK) taking on Multan Sultans (MS). Both matches are yet to begin, with fans eagerly awaiting the toss and team strategies.

Past PSL winners