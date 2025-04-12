AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.07%)
CNERGY 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 100.17 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (2.78%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
FLYNG 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
HUBC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.7%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.39%)
OGDC 213.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
PAEL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (4.75%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.17%)
POWER 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-2.66%)
PRL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.16%)
PTC 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.04%)
SSGC 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.33%)
SYM 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
TELE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.72%)
TRG 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.01%)
WAVESAPP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets in PSL X opener

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 12, 2025 Updated April 12, 2025 12:35am

Defending champions Islamabad United kicked off their Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 campaign with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a modest target of 140, Islamabad United sealed the win comfortably with 14 balls to spare, losing only two wickets. After debutant opener Andries Gous fell early for 8, Colin Munro (59* off 42) and Salman Ali Agha (41* off 34) anchored the innings with an unbeaten 80-run partnership.

Islamabad United target back-to-back PSL titles with proven formula

Munro’s aggressive knock included seven boundaries and a six, while Agha contributed three fours and a maximum. Lahore’s Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars struggled after being sent in to bat, collapsing to 139 all out in 19.2 overs. Abdullah Shafique stood out with a gritty 66 off 38 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes), but lacked support beyond Daryl Mitchell (13) and Sikandar Raza (23). Islamabad’s bowlers dominated, with Jason Holder (4/26) and captain Shadab Khan (3/25) dismantling the lineup.

Revamped Karachi Kings eye resurgence in PSL X

Standings update

The win propels Islamabad United to the top of the PSL 10 table with two points, while Lahore Qalandars sit at the bottom after their opening defeat.

Next fixtures

The PSL 10 action continues today with two back-to-back clashes. At 3:30 PM, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the season’s second match between Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) and Quetta Gladiators (QG).

Later in the evening, Karachi’s National Stadium will light up for the third match, a night fixture at 8:00 PM, featuring Karachi Kings (KK) taking on Multan Sultans (MS). Both matches are yet to begin, with fans eagerly awaiting the toss and team strategies.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars Islamabad United PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 opening ceremony Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Comments

200 characters

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets in PSL X opener

Funding shortfall: UN aid chief says to cut 20% of staff in Pakistan, other nations

PSX sheds over 1,300 points amid global market slump

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Every sector has to export to drive growth: Aurangzeb

PIA privatisation: Senate body seeks stricter criteria to bar non-operational bidders

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in tourism sector

China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Read more stories