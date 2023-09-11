Local in focus: 5 fragrance brands on our radar

Although not a novice offering, local companies and brands are foraying into the beauty and wellness market, specifically fragrance, among other products.

According to analysts at McKinsey & Company, in 2022, the beauty market – defined as skincare, fragrance, makeup, and haircare – generated approximately $430 billion in revenue, and remains on the uptick this year.

No surprise then, that local brands want to capitalise on this burgeoning phenomenon which was no doubt also spurred by confinement during Covid as well as recent curbs on imports.

Local brands are innovating, building layered, elevated scents and offering customers locally-formulated substitutes for Tom Ford and Creed, as well as incorporating regional favourites such as Oud essences, all at competitive price-points.

Local in focus: 5 skincare brands on our radar

Here is a selection of some fragrance brands that caught our attention:

Sapphire

Photo: Instagram @beautybysapphirepk

Primarily a textile brand, in recent years Sapphire has expanded its product line to include homeware, linens, skincare, western ready-to-wear and perfumes.

They offer an extended line of products offering a variety of scents for men and women as well as a selection of body mists.

Notable notes include Horizon, a woody, citrusy and musky scent, as well as Supernova, featuring bergamot, cedarwood, and lavender.

The fragrance line ranges from Rs1,200-6,000.

Bonanza Satrangi

Photo: Instagram @bonanzasatrangibeauty

Another textile brand that has diversified into homeware and beauty and skincare. Bonanza Satrangi beauty offers fragrances for men and women as well as a set of unisex options in a variety of scents.

Notable fragrances include Amber with notes of ylang-ylang, jasmine and cedarwood, as well as Pulse, featuring peach and rose elements with a base of sandalwood.

The fragrance line ranges from Rs1,000-6,000.

French luxury house and Gucci owner, Kering buys fragrance label Creed in beauty push

Colish

Photo: Instagram @colishco

Predominantly a candle brand, Colish has since expanded into essential oils adding bath and beauty products along the way.

The scents are unisex and many incorporate the fragrance notes of some of their top-selling candles.

Notable products include Absolute Santal, a woody-floral fragrance with notes of black pepper, pink pepper, rose, sandalwood and oud.

The fragrance line ranges from Rs2,200-8,200.

L’Oreal buys Australian brand Aesop from Natura in $2.5 bn deal

Almirah

Photo: Instagram @almirahpk

A local go-to for their fabulous Oud-based perfumes, their selection includes fragrances for men and women.

Notable scents include, scarlet – an intense oriental and floral composition based on notes of orange blossom, pink pepper, tonka and vanilla.

Their price range varies from Rs4,000-6,000.

J. Fragrances

Photo: Instagram @j.fragrances.cosmetics

This perennially favourite clothing and retail brand begun by singer-songwriter Junaid Jamshed has stood the test of time, as it has continually expanded its retail outlets as well as a dedicated fragrance store in Karachi’s Dolmen Mall.

Notable scents include Warrior Pour Homme, with notes of cinnamon, coconut, sandalwood, musk and vanilla.

The fragrance line offers plenty affordable and high-end options ranging from Rs600-18,000.