Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2025 06:33pm

Food minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Friday the government was “actively working” towards reducing the taxes on milk, a ministry statement said.

He said that in a meeting with a delegation of the Dairy Association to discuss the challenges faced by the dairy industry in Pakistan.

“During the meeting, the delegation highlighted key issues, with a strong emphasis on the taxation of milk. The federal minister stated that milk is a basic necessity for every citizen and should either be tax-free or subjected to minimal tax.

GST rate on packaged milk to be revised, PDA told

“He announced that the ministry is actively working towards reducing taxes on milk and assured that good news in this regard will be shared soon,” a statement from the Food ministry read.

According to the minister, many rural farmers rely on selling milk as their primary source of income.

He further informed that the ministry would soon organise a seminar, inviting all stakeholders to collaborate and find sustainable solutions to the problems faced by the dairy sector.

