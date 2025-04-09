AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,000 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 06:26pm

Gold prices in Pakistan soared on Wednesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs321,000 after a single-day increase of Rs3,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs275,205 after it registered an increase of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola fell Rs2,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,040 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $30 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased remained stable at Rs3,170 per tola.

