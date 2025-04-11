Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd, is planning to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) models in Pakistan. However, the company has not disclosed a specific launch timeline.

The listed automaker shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that Honda Atlas Cars Limited is planning to introduce HEV models in the near future,” read the notice.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and offering advanced mobility solutions to our valued customers. The introduction of HEV models will mark a significant step forward in our product portfolio and support the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in Pakistan.”

The company said that details regarding the official launch timeline and specifications would be communicated in due course.

Following the announcement, the company’s share price rose to Rs316.02, an increase of Rs24.24 or 8.31%, at the time of filing this report.

Pakistan is seeing a massive surge in intent and efforts when it comes to adopting electric vehicles (EVs), but there are significant challenges.

In January 2025, the government decided to cut the tariff for EV charging stations by 45%, lowering it from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40.

Earlier, under the chairmanship of Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, a meeting was held regarding the new Energy Vehicle Policy 2025. The policy aims to tackle key challenges in the adoption and production of EVs and to set ambitious goals for a transition to clean energy in the transport sector.

The EV Policy 2025–2030 lays out a determined roadmap to transition Pakistan’s entire transport sector from fossil fuels to electricity. Designed by the Ministry of Industries and Production, it aims to reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emissions, cut dependency on imported fossil fuels, and promote the development of green technology.