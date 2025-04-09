Global firm Alvarez & Marsal mulls opening office in Pakistan

Alvarez & Marsal, a global professional services firm, is considering opening an office in Pakistan as part of its commitment to assist government in its privatization efforts and to attract potential global investors to the country.

The development came during the company’s delegation meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Division, the meeting was part of ongoing discussions regarding the firm’s potential involvement in Pakistan’s privatization processes and the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund.

The Alvarez & Marsal delegation was led by Peter Briggs, Division Executive at Alvarez & Marsal, along with Abdalla ElEbiary, Managing Director, and Reza Baqir, Global Head of Sovereign Advisory.

During the meeting, Briggs emphasized Alvarez & Marsal’s strong commitment to investing in Pakistan, highlighting the firm’s long-term strategy in the region’s expanding markets.

Briggs said that Pakistan’s growing market offers significant opportunities for investment and long-term growth.

The finance minister welcomed the interest shown by Alvarez & Marsal, recognizing the firm’s expertise in privatization and sovereign advisory, read the statement.

He expressed the government’s appreciation for their potential contribution to Pakistan’s efforts to unlock investment opportunities, particularly in the privatization of power distribution companies.

Aurangzeb shared that the government was committed to accelerating the privatization process, with 24 state-owned entities (SOEs) already added to the privatization pipeline.

During the meeting, Aurangzeb also referenced recent announcements by prominent business groups, such as global shipping giant AP Moller Maersk.

“Along with this, local investors and entrepreneurs are also stepping forward with renewed enthusiasm to seize the growth opportunities in the country. This is a clear indication of the economic progress and a promising sign for Pakistan’s development,” said Aurangzeb.

He expressed hope that the partnership with Alvarez & Marsal would pave the way for a prosperous future for Pakistan and its economy.