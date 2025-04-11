AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in tourism sector

BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:50pm

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector, with both sides highlighting the immense potential for cultural exchange and regional connectivity, the Ministry of Industry and Production said on Friday.

The development came during a meeting held in Islamabad on Friday between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, and Uzbekistan’s Minister for Tourism, Umid Shadiev. Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, also attended the meeting.

Uzbekistan to introduce ‘visa on arrival’ facility this year

Speaking on the occasion, Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening tourism ties with Uzbekistan, adding that the government is actively working to promote heritage preservation and people-to-people linkages.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has envisioned landmark initiatives in tourism and cultural cooperation, particularly with Central Asia, a region Khan described as rich in opportunities for economic and cultural engagement.

The Uzbek tourism minister, Umid Shadiev, welcomed the progress in bilateral ties and noted that several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) have already been signed between the two nations to enhance collaboration.

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Highlighting tourism’s contribution to GDP and exports, Khan announced that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will soon launch direct flights to Uzbekistan as per the Prime Minister’s directives. He added that private carriers would also be engaged to further strengthen trade and tourism connectivity.

Efforts are underway to facilitate mutual travel, including the easing of visa regimes and improvement in related services. Recalling his ancestral ties to Central Asia, Khan emphasised the importance of regional integration and noted that Pakistan offers a wide range of untapped tourism destinations.

He further said that while Pakistan is facing the impacts of climate change, the government is taking proactive steps to address the challenges, ensuring a sustainable approach to tourism development.

MAK Apr 11, 2025 08:36pm
Pakistan is the only South Asian country which is not eligible for a e visa to Uzbekistan. How can tourism cooperation increase in this manner
