Local in focus: 5 homemade condiment brands on our radar

One thing the recent and very prolonged curbs on imports and rising prices of foreign shipments has been unable to do is defeat a Pakistani’s love for food.

While many local enterprising food and condiment brands already existed, recent years have seen the proliferation of home-grown jam, chutney, peanut butter, and more, all conveniently packed and packaged for your home, to gift or simply entertain.

The benefit of more bespoke brands is that they are able to cater to specific dietary requirements such as gluten-free, sugar-free and keto-friendly. These brands also tend to hover on the healthier side as they are free of preservatives and use organic flavouring.

Here is a selection of some on our radar.

Farm Jars Co.

Photo: Instagram @farmjarsco

This female-led brand began as an idea that flourished into a business. Beginning with achaars, this idea grew into offering a varied product line including chutneys, hummus in a variety of flavours, chilli oils, labneh and jams as well as a decadent Lindt dark chocolate peanut butter spread.

The brand also offers a Keto peanut butter, along with the option of adding baked goods such as croissants, breadsticks as well as gifting baskets for Eid, special occasions and more.

The price ranges from between Rs200-2,100.

Test Kitchen by Okra

Photo: Instagram @testkitchenbyokra

This patisserie-style offshoot of crowd-favourite Okra has fast become a staple for baked goods, gourmet sandwiches and homemade spreads.

Not available online as of yet, the space is popular for its berry preserves, compote, and chilli oil. Call ahead for availability.

The prices range from Rs1,000-3,000.

The Soul Food Company

Photo: Instagram @soulfoodpk

This popular online shop offers herbal and organic foods and beauty products, spanning almond butter, honey, cold-pressed oils, peanut butter, jams and much more.

They also stock a variety of teas as well as lacto-fermented products.

The prices range from Rs400-3,000.

N’eco’s

Photo: Instagram @necosnaturals

This Karachi-based store and cafe was Pakistan’s first organic eatery. Beginning in 2010, the store offers everything from natural oatmeal, quinoa, cinnamon and more.

Peruse the website for different varieties of jam, honey, essential oils and much more.

Their prices range from Rs400-3,000.

Lal’s

Photo: Instagram @lalschocolates

This chocolaterie turned patisserie as branched into food, pastries and much more since its inception in 2006.

Go here for their preservative-free strawberry jam and chocolate almond spread, which pairs perfectly with the scones and cookies on offer.

Prices range from Rs1,000-4,000.