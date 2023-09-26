Local in focus: 5 local leather brands on our radar

Leather is one of Pakistan’s traditionally strong areas and remains one of its major exports. Superb quality leather is dyed and treated here, which enables brands to offer quality products in different textures, colors and variations.

Pakistani leather is also known for its durability while the country’s geographic location allows access to high-quality raw materials and skilled labour to enhance the quality of the finished product.

Many established and newer brands have now been revitalising their product lines to offer contemporary products, merging both function and aesthetic. It seems the domestic market remains on the radar as well.

Below is a selection of brands on our radar:

Jafferjees

Photo: Instagram @jjafferjees

A perennial classic, this heritage brand has remained popular in the country for its accessibility, competitive price points and wide range of accessories for men and women. It has since also expanded to the UAE.

Begun in Quetta, Pakistan in 1880, the brand was a pioneer in offering office accessories. Its range of product spans desk mats, pen holders, as well as smaller accessories for gifting such as key chains, cigar cases, pouches and more.

Their products range from between: Rs600-78,000

Hub

Photo: Instagram @hub_official

Launched in 2001, the leather retailer traces its roots to a leather trading house set up in the early 1900s.

The retailer now provides fashion accessories and business items for both men and women, spanning a range of price points.

The products range from Rs800-30,000.

Papermache

Photo: Instagram @papermache.pk

A relatively new arrival on the block, this elevated brand begun in 2019, has quickly gained the support of millenials and GenZ looking to accessorize their phones and iPod cases, as well as looking for gifting ideas.

They offer products in primarily two finishes, a shiny crocodile finish and a matte grained one, offering a range of bright elevated colours such as racing green, sky blue, deep burgundy and more.

The brand also does superb personalization, including on their luxe notebooks as well as corporate gifting.

The products range from Rs2,500-10,000.

Wolf

Photo: wolf.pk_

Another new contemporary brand, the company adheres to ethical and sustainable practices through their production process, sourcing leather from reputable suppliers who prioritise responsible and eco-friendly methods.

Their take on leather treatment is unique in that they offer a finish called ‘Crazy Horse’ style leather – a distressed, vintage appearance, as well as top-stitching for an aesthetic effect. Although the product line is a bit limited, they offer interesting essentials for both men and women.

The products range from between Rs500-5,000.

Caprahem

Photo: Instagram @caprahem

A relatively newer brand on the market, this company offers a range of excellently finished handmade products, in a variety of leathers.

The brand offers a functional variety of products such as eyewear cases, tissue-box covers, phone covers, handbags and much more.

The product line ranges from Rs999-14,000.