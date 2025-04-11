AIRLINK 172.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.38%)
BOP 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CPHL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.22%)
FCCL 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FLYNG 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
HUBC 137.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
KOSM 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
MLCF 62.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
OGDC 213.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.68%)
PACE 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PAEL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.98%)
PIAHCLA 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.4%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.79%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.01%)
SSGC 40.29 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.96%)
SYM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.85%)
TRG 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.21%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,394 Decreased By -97.3 (-0.78%)
BR30 37,340 Decreased By -353.8 (-0.94%)
KSE100 115,619 Decreased By -570.2 (-0.49%)
KSE30 35,573 Decreased By -177.4 (-0.5%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-04-11

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 09:33am

LAHORE: A three-member delegation of World Bank, headed by its Regional Director for Infrastructure in South Asia Pankaj Gupta, visited under-construction 1530 MW-Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) accompanied the delegation.

The delegation had a detailed visit of several key sites and witnessed ongoing construction activities.

These sites included raised intake, tunnel, penstock and power house.

Allocation deficit hits rupee cover: World Bank asks govt to enhance ‘T5HP’ budget

Earlier, the chairman welcoming the delegation, thanked World Bank for their support in harnessing the vital resources of water and hydropower in Pakistan. He expressed the hope that over a 6-decade long partnership between World Bank and WAPDA would further strengthen in the days to come.

During the on-site briefing, the GM/PD Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project apprised the delegation that construction work on all seven key work fronts are progressing at a good pace.

Highlighting the milestones achieved so far on the Project, the delegation was briefed that excavations at raised intake shaft, penstock, power house and switch yard have been completed whereas concrete works at raised intake, power house, switch yard, tailrace culvert and canal are in progress.

Draft tubes of all three generating units have been installed. Likewise, installation of penstock pipes and electro-mechanical works at the switch yard are also in progress. Electricity generation from the Project is likely to commence in 2026.

Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project is a component of green, clean and least-cost energy generation plan of WAPDA.

The World Bank is providing financial assistance amounting to US$ 390 million for the Project. Under the 5th Extension, three generating units - 510 MW each - are being installed at Tunnel No 5 of Tarbela Dam Project and to provide 1.347 billion units hydel electricity to the National Grid on the average every year.

Installed capacity at Tarbela Dam will surge to 6418 MW after completion of Tarbela 5th Extension Project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Wapda Tarbela Dam hydropower project T5HP Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) Pankaj Gupta

Comments

200 characters

World Bank team visits Tarbela 5th extension hydropower project

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

As per terms agreed with task force: CPPA-G, Attock Gen file tariff revision plea

PTI submits resolution against canals project

PM lays wreath at Victory Monument of Minsk

Read more stories