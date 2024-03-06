AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Alia Bhatt spy film to begin filming in 2024: report

  • Bhatt will be first woman to headline Yash Raj Films’ spy universe
BR Life & Style Published 06 Mar, 2024 02:46pm

Production is set to commence this year on leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe film headlined by Alia Bhatt, reported Variety on Tuesday.

The last film to debut in the franchise was the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – the second biggest hit of 2023.

Other films in the franchise have included ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017).

Bhatt will be the first woman to headline the spy franchise, Variety had reported earlier.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe, we’re going to see more and more films getting underway,” as per Variety.

Alia Bhatt set to headline Yash Raj Films’ spy universe: report

In 2023, Netflix and YRF forged a creative partnership which has included hit series ‘The Romantics’ and ‘The Railway Men’, added the report. Others in the works include the films ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vijay 69’ and series ‘The Mandala Murders.’

Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – also her first Hollywood production.

Alia Bhatt joins ‘urgent’ wildlife crime drama as executive producer

Spy/mercenary films have been successful on Netflix oft late. These have included the ‘Extraction’ series as well as the CIA thriller ‘The Gray Man,’ featuring Indian star Dhanush.

Netflix Alia Bhatt

Comments

200 characters

Alia Bhatt spy film to begin filming in 2024: report

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories