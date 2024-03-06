Alia Bhatt spy film to begin filming in 2024: report

Production is set to commence this year on leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) spy universe film headlined by Alia Bhatt, reported Variety on Tuesday.

The last film to debut in the franchise was the blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone – the second biggest hit of 2023.

Other films in the franchise have included ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ (2012) featuring Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (2017).

Bhatt will be the first woman to headline the spy franchise, Variety had reported earlier.

YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani said, “there’s a lot of stuff that’s going to come in the spy universe, we’re going to see more and more films getting underway,” as per Variety.

In 2023, Netflix and YRF forged a creative partnership which has included hit series ‘The Romantics’ and ‘The Railway Men’, added the report. Others in the works include the films ‘Maharaj’ and ‘Vijay 69’ and series ‘The Mandala Murders.’

Bhatt was recently seen in the Netflix spy thriller ‘Heart of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – also her first Hollywood production.

Spy/mercenary films have been successful on Netflix oft late. These have included the ‘Extraction’ series as well as the CIA thriller ‘The Gray Man,’ featuring Indian star Dhanush.