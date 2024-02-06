AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,566 Increased By 110.1 (1.71%)
BR30 23,357 Increased By 600.1 (2.64%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Alia Bhatt joins ‘urgent’ wildlife crime drama as executive producer

  • 'Poacher', based on true events, tells the story of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history
BR Life & Style Published 06 Feb, 2024 05:01pm

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has joined the already-completed Amazon original investigative crime series ‘Poacher’ as an executive producer, reported Variety on Monday.

Created, written, and directed by filmmaker Richie Mehta, ‘Poacher’, based on true events, tells the story of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

It premiered at Sundance in 2023 and features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead.

“The impact of ‘Poacher’ was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team,” Bhatt was quoted as saying by Variety.

“The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it’s based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests.”

Bhatt debuted as a producer with the 2022 Netflix film ‘Darlings,’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

‘Purpose and dedication in playing the bad guy’: Alia Bhatt on ‘Heart of Stone’

She was most recently seen in the Bollywood blockbuster, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ (2023).

Bhatt has helped raise awareness about causes such as environmental sustainability, animal welfare and mitigating human-animal conflict through her platform, Coexist.

She also promotes sustainable fashion through her initiative, Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe.

‘Poacher’ will debut worldwide on Prime Video on February 23.

Amazon Bollywood Alia Bhatt Prime Video

Comments

200 characters

Alia Bhatt joins ‘urgent’ wildlife crime drama as executive producer

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil steadies after gains, Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

Read more stories