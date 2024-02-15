AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 06:01pm

Rising political volatility took a toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 lost over 1.8% during trading on Thursday on account of selling, especially in energy sector stocks.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 61,020.06, a decrease of 1,133.79 points or 1.82%. Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL and PSO closed deep in the red.

Experts said rising political volatility and its projected impact on the economy of the country is taking a toll on market sentiment.

On Tuesday, the PSX plunged over 1,450 points in the opening few minutes of trading when it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan, but then made a dramatic turnaround.

On Wednesday, the benchmark index settled with a gain of over 1.5% at 62,153.84.

Moody’s Investors Services (Moody’s), meanwhile, has termed the political uncertainty in Pakistan following inconclusive election results a credit negative.

The rating agency in its latest report on Pakistan stated that overall, uncertainty around Pakistan’s ability to quickly negotiate a new IMF programme after the current one expires in April 2024 remains very high.

On the corporate front, PSO posted massive consolidated losses to the tune of Rs10.43 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024 on account of a massive increase in operating and financial expenses.

On the political front, as per media reports, the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Election Commission issued an arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

Gandapur has been nominated for the chief minister slot of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Globally, Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak, while the dollar took a breather near a three-month high as markets assess when the Federal Reserve is likely to start its easing cycle after a run of strong economic data.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with the IT index surging more than 2%.

Europe’s stock markets opened on the front foot on Thursday after gains elsewhere, despite news that the UK economy has entered an official recession.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline as it depreciated 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Thursday. At close, the local unit settled at 279.38 after a loss of Re0.06 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 345.1 million from 303.9 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs11.87 billion from Rs14.68 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 33.32 million shares, followed by P.I.A.C.(A) with 28.6 million shares, and Media Times Ltd with 22.4 million shares.

Shares of 344 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 85 registered an increase, 238 recorded a fall, while 21 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE100 energy sector Energy stocks KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index IMF and Pakistan Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories