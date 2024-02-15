AIRLINK 56.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.23%)
BOP 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
DFML 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.85%)
DGKC 65.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.8%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.3%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.87%)
HBL 111.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.67%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.99%)
OGDC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.02%)
PAEL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.58%)
PIAA 10.72 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (10.52%)
PIBTL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.73%)
PPL 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.15%)
PRL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
SEARL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
SNGP 65.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
SSGC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
TRG 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.42%)
UNITY 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,289 Decreased By -45.3 (-0.71%)
BR30 21,504 Decreased By -215.4 (-0.99%)
KSE100 61,742 Decreased By -412.3 (-0.66%)
KSE30 20,746 Decreased By -208.3 (-0.99%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 150.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.62%

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

BR Web Desk Published 15 Feb, 2024 12:42pm

Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) posted consolidated losses to the tune of Rs10.43 billion in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-2024 on account of a massive increase in operating and financial expenses.

In the same period of the previous year, the country’s largest oil marketing company (OMC) incurred loss-after-tax (LAT) of Rs2.08 billion.

According to a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the board of directors met on February 15 to review the company’s financial and operational performance and recommended a nil dividend.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s loss per share (LPS) stood at Rs25.09 in 2QFY24 as compared to LPS of Rs6.24 in the same period last year (SPLY).

PSO’s profit plunges 90% in FY2022-23

Net sales rose to Rs962.43 billion compared to Rs874.55 billion in SPLY, an increase of more than 10%.

However, the company’s gross profit declined by nearly 62%, clocking in at Rs2.97 billion in 2QFY24, compared to Rs7.78 billion in SPLY. The decrease is attributed to an increase in cost of products sold, which jumped 11% from Rs866.78 billion in 2QFY23 to Rs959.46 billion in 2QFY24.

This translates into a profit margin of only 0.3% in 2QFY24, a decrease from 1% in SPLY.

However, the OMC’s ‘other income’ jumped to Rs9.47 billion in 2QFY24, compared to Rs4.16 billion in SPLY, an increase of nearly 128%.

On the other hand, PSO’s operating costs ballooned to Rs8.19 billion in 2QFY24, up over 69%, as compared to Rs4.85 billion in 2QFY23.

The cost of finance increased to Rs16.3 billion in the second quarter of FY24, as compared to Rs8.33 billion in same period last year, a jump of over 96%. The higher finance cost during the period could be attributed to the high interest rate during the period.

Resultantly, the company’s loss before taxation stood at Rs11.7 billion in 2QFY24, as compared to Rs966 million in SPLY.

PSX PSO E&P OMCs EPS profit after tax Earning Per Share oil marketing company financial statement

Comments

200 characters

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Israel vows action against Hamas in Rafah amid global calls for restraint

Oil slips after large US crude stock build

Indonesian markets cheer after Prabowo claims victory

Gold near two-month low as traders wary of US rate cut prospects

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

Read more stories