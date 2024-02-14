AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
Markets

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1.5%

  • Positive sentiment driven by some clarity on the political front, says expert
BR Web Desk Published February 14, 2024 Updated February 14, 2024 04:11pm

After days of negativity, positive momentum marked a return to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 settling with a gain of over 1.5% on Wednesday.

During the trading session, the benchmark index hit an intra-day high of 62,432.25, up over 1,205 points.

The momentum simmered down and at close, the KSE-100 index settled with an increase of 926.92 points or 1.51% at at 62,153.84 level.

The positive momentum comes after it was learnt that Pakistan inched closer to the formation of a new government with various parties announcing their intention to join the other.

Former allies including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and others on Tuesday announced to form a coalition government and also invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to enter “reconciliation” process for the sake of the country.

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

Additionally, Business Recorder reported that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is likely to approve an increase in natural gas prices today (Wednesday) to be effective from Feb 2024.

The development bodes well for Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), the two public sector gas utility companies, said experts.

On Tuesday, PSX staged a dramatic turnaround after plunging over 1,450 points in the opening few minutes of trading after it was learnt that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not onboard with the government’s circular debt plan.

After falling below the 60,000 level during the opening hours of trading, the benchmark index settled at 61,226.93, an increase of 161.61 points or 0.26%.

Globally, Asian shares tracked a negative lead from Wall Street on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped as traders pared back expectations for the pace and scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.

The latest shift in rate expectations came after an upside surprise in US inflation on Tuesday which showed the consumer price index (CPI) rising 3.1% on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9% increase.

PDM PSX KSE100 Energy stocks KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index PDM government PSX holiday Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks political party in Pakistan

